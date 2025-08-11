Blake Snell's Ex-Teammate Says Dodgers $182 Million Star Almost Looks Like Himself Again
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have been plagued with injuries to their pitching roster since spring training, a few notable arms are reemerging from the injured list and making their way back to the mound.
One of the most exciting new additions from this offseason, two-time Cy Young award-winning southpaw Blake Snell, mustered just two starts in a Dodgers uniform before a four-month-long stint on the IL.
In the 10 innings since his return, Snell has 18 strikeouts to just three walks and three earned runs allowed. According to teammate Michael Conforto, who was also acquired by the Dodgers this offseason from the San Francisco Giants, the best is yet to come.
“When Blake’s on, he’s really, really tough to hit. As tough as anybody,” Conforto said. “It’s pretty close to what we were seeing last year when he was really, really dominant. A lot of swing-and-miss stuff. He uses every pitch, even if it looks like a big miss; he’ll use it to his advantage. And he’s just a smart pitcher in that way. He’s using everything.
“So he’s got all the stuff, but he’s also a great competitor and a really smart pitcher as well. If we’re getting that Blake Snell, it’s going to be great for us.”
Snell is historically a better pitcher during the second half of the season.
Snell has a 3.95 ERA during 108 career starts during the first half of the season with an opposing batting average of .227. During 96 career second-half starts, his ERA is just 2.33, with an opposing batting average of .190.
As Conforto noted, his last 12 starts as a member of the Giants totaled a 1.45 ERA, 103 strikeouts, and just 11 earned runs across 68.1 innings of work.
His first eight starts featured an ERA of 6.31 across 35.2 innings, 42 strikeouts to 17 walks, and 25 earned runs.
It's unclear what exactly has caused Snellzilla to unleash his truest potential after the All-Star break over the past 10 seasons, but all that matters is that a two-time Cy Young award winner is back in the rotation for the most important stretch of the year.
Snell's immense five-year, $182 million deal inked last December looked laughable after two sub-par starts and four months on the shelf, but if the southpaw can keep up his production through October, the Dodgers will surely look to have the last laugh for years to come.
