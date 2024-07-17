Blue Jays Select Son of Former Dodgers Infielder in MLB Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays drafted infielder Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mark Grudzielanek, in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
The Blue Jays selected Grudzielanek out of USC, where he spent the last two seasons after one year at UCLA. In 2024, Grudzielanek slashed .284/.368/.405 with 21 hits, 14 runs, one home run, and 13 RBIs in 20 games. He had a stronger 2023 season, when he was available for 56 games and hit .302 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.
Grudzielanek's dad, Mark, played in the major leagues for 15 seasons after beginning his career as a late-round pick. The Montreal Expos took him in the 11th round of the 1991 MLB Draft and he made his debut in 1995. The elder Grudzielanek would make his lone All-Star team the following season, in 1996.
Two years later, Grudzielanek was traded to the Dodgers, where he played until 2002. Grudzielanek hit .284 with 38 home runs and 221 RBIs during his tenure with the Dodgers. He went on to play for the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland. He finished his career with a .289 batting average, 90 home runs, and 640 RBIs.
Now 14 years after his career came to a close, his son has been drafted.
Lucas Ramirez, the son of another former Dodger, Manny Ramirez, was also taken in this draft. The Los Angeles Angels selected the younger Ramirez in the 17th round.