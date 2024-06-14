Bobby Miller's Return to Dodgers Rotation Appears Set
Right-hander Bobby Miller is expected to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation next week, according to manager Dave Roberts. His first start should be against the Colorado Rockies.
The news was confirmed by Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register via Twitter/X:
Miller's fourth minor league rehab start on Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City was his longest to date and didn't go well. He allowed five runs and was pulled after throwing 93 pitches over 4.2 innings.
The right-hander has been on a rehab assignment since May 26. He made two starts with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, throwing three innings in the first and 3.1 in the second. He gave up seven hits, six runs, and three walks combined while only striking out four.
The Dodgers moved him to Triple-A with his first start there on June 7. Miller pitched four innings, gave up four hits, and allowed one earned run.
Miller's return presents an opportunity for the Dodgers' rotation to reset. The team finished its three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday using the bullpen to get through all nine innings. Los Angeles has used a strategy of giving starters six days off between starts. Turning to a six-man rotation would allow the bullpen to do what they do best: pitch in relief.
A former first-round pick, Miller was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA through three starts before landing on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 10 with right shoulder inflammation.