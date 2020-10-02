SI.com
Brewers at Dodgers NLWC Series Game 2 Chat, Thursday at 7:08 p.m.

Howard Cole

The postseason is upon us and that means an entirely new animal of game thread. Or chat, if you will. A more important one, and you're going to need company as you sit nervously in front of the tube. This'll help with that.

Thursday marks the second of a possible three with the Brewers at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Brewers at Dodgers NLWC Series Game 1 Chat, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 4, Brewers 2. Julio Urias the winner (1-0), Brent Suter the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (1). Dodgers take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three National League Wild Card series, with a chance to wrap it up at home tomorrow. Clayton Kershaw versus Brandon Woodruff at 7:07 p.m. PT on ESPN.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

6 Thoughts on Dodgers-Brewers NLWC, MLB New Rules

The Dodgers took Game 1 of their National League Wild Card series with the Brewers Wednesday night at Chavez Ravine, fans the world over survived a Kenley Jansen save situation and we've all had a chance to come to a few conclusions about the first round to date. Here are mine.

Howard Cole

by

SteveKore

Dodgers To Face Brewers Bullpen Without Ace Devin Williams

Milwaukee's right-hander and bullpen ace, Devin Williams has been left off the team's first-round roster while he deals with shoulder soreness and it's really not fair to the state of Wisconsin. But it's also not fair that Los Angeles, the team with a sport's best 43-17 record has to play a two-out-of-three series where the better team can lose in a flash opposite a 29-31 club that really shouldn't be in the playoff.

Howard Cole

by

Maxn99

6 Takeaways From Dodgers' 4-2 NLWC Series Game 1 Win Over Brewers

With the home team Padres, Cubs, and Indians losing the first game of their best-of-three National League Wild Card series, and the Twins already being swept, Dodgers fans had plenty of reason to be nervous about their team's postseason opener versus the Brewers. But Los Angeles got the important Game 1 win and can close out the series Thursday at 7:07 p.m PT, Clayton Kershaw versus Brandon Woodruff. Click for my six takeaways from the Dodgers' 4-2 victory.

Ian Casselberry

Dodgers Wild Card Round Roster Includes Matt Beaty, Terrance Gore and Keibert Ruiz

A third catcher in Ruiz allows manager Dave Roberts to get Barnes out of there the minute Kershaw exits and not play him at any other time. While Ruiz and Smith are better on both sides of the ball, I don't actually expect it to go down that way. Unfortunately.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Second Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

What’s changed since we posted our first look at the Dodgers postseason roster two weeks ago? Well, Los Angeles brushed aside the San Diego Padres, won the National League West for the eighth straight year (this time by a margin of six games) and finished with the best record in baseball at 43-17, which translates to a 116-win season. Oh, and they have a first-round opponent to prepare for in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Howard Cole

by

Ocnumber12

Can Clayton Kershaw Finally Get Over his Postseason Dodger Blues?

Los Angeles needs sustained performance from Kershaw in the same October that they get it from the other men in the room. Each year's team has a different cast of characters. This may very well be the year. But Kershaw needs to pitch well in a postseason beyond one series in which his club lost. And it hasn't happened, ever.

Howard Cole

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Angels 5. Brusdar Graterol the winner (1-2), Andrew Heaney the loser (4-4). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner 2 (4), A.J. Pollock (14), Will Smith (7) and Edwin Rios (7). Dodgers improve to 41-17. Angels fall to 26-32.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Angels 6. Tony Gonsolin the winner (2-2), Hansel Robles the loser (2-2). LAD home runs by Joc Pederson (7), Edwin Rios (8) and Will Smith (8). Dodgers improve to 42-17. Angels fall to 26-33, with the finale of the 2020 regular season tomorrow at 12:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Dodgers-Brewers Wild Card Series Preview: It's a Trap!

The Dodgers were not pleased when Major League Baseball expanded this year’s playoffs to 16 teams and four full rounds. For a team favored to reach and win the World Series, the expanded playoffs only serve to lower the chances of winning a championship. If the MLB playoffs are a crapshoot, this year’s format adds another roll of the dice, another chance to crap out.

Cliff Corcoran

by

VirgilHilts