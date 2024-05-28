Can Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Make MVP History as a Designated Hitter?
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is having another MVP-type season. Ohtani is a two-time American League MVP, and he has a great chance to win his third MVP overall, and first in the National League, this season.
While Ohtani's MVP odds are excellent (currently at +400 according to FOX Sports), he faces a significant challenge. Winning the MVP solely by playing DH is a feat that has never been accomplished, making it a tough hill to climb for Ohtani.
Nobody has ever won MVP solely playing DH. Don Baylor was the closest player to do so, and he was the Angels' DH in 40 percent of his games when he won the AL MVP in 1979. However, if anyone can do it, it is Ohtani.
By now, the two-way superstar would have already pitched in nine or ten games. However, he isn't pitching this season and likely won't while recovering from surgery on his right elbow. Ohtani had the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow replaced in an internal brace procedure at the end of last season.
If Ohtani were pitching and displaying the type of prowess he's shown at the plate, he would be the runaway favorite for NL MVP. As things stand, he has the second-best odds in the NL, which still isn't bad. The Dodgers could have Ohtani play in the outfield later in the season when he develops full strength in his throwing arm, adding a bit of positional versatility to his game.
The batting numbers and his play on the base paths show Ohtani is a legitimate MVP candidate. In 53 games thus far, Ohtani leads the NL in slugging percentage, OPS, and OPS+.
The Japanese superstar has a real shot at winning back-to-back MVPs in different leagues and becoming the second player since Frank Robinson to win the award in both leagues.