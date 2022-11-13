Chris Taylor sure has a gift for not only playing the great game of baseball but also for caring about life outside the baseball world as well.

After having some close interactions with sarcoma over the past few years, Chris Taylor decided to start his own foundation using his platform to help kids with cancer get the support they need.

He shared a little bit more about his organization in a recent interview with Whistle:

"I recently started the CT3 Foundation, focusing on helping kids with cancer. Last year we did a virtual concert featuring Brad Paisley, Jake Owens, and Scotty McCreery, and we raised a bunch of money for the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and the Roc Solid Foundation. Both are based out of the Virginia Beach area.”

Taylor's ability to empathize with these children came from personal experience as he also shared in the interview.

"One of my best friends, Kyle Profilet, whom I grew up with recently passed away of osteosarcoma. He was one of the toughest guys I know and one of my best friends. Going through that with him was kind of the driving force in trying to do something about it.”

Chris Taylor is a high-profile athlete known around the baseball world for his impressive stats and ability to play any position he's placed in for the Dodgers. But it's cool to see such talent like him and also his teammate, Justin Turner, who know that there's more to life than just the world of sports, and they're using their platforms to bring awareness to this idea.

If you're interested in reading the full story about why Chris Taylor started the CT3 Foundation in the first place, you can check it out here.