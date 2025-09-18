Clayton Kershaw First Dodger Warming Up on Field Shortly After Retirement Announcement
Shortly after Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced that he is retiring at the end of the season, he took the field at Dodger Stadium to throw batting practice to his son, Charley.
Kershaw, 37, is the first Dodger out to warm up on the field ahead of Thursday's game.
The left-hander is set to make his final start at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the team that he has faced the most throughout his 18-season career.
