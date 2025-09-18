Inside The Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw First Dodger Warming Up on Field Shortly After Retirement Announcement

Aaron Coloma

May 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) and his son Charley Kershaw before a game against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Shortly after Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced that he is retiring at the end of the season, he took the field at Dodger Stadium to throw batting practice to his son, Charley.

Kershaw, 37, is the first Dodger out to warm up on the field ahead of Thursday's game.

The left-hander is set to make his final start at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the team that he has faced the most throughout his 18-season career.

This story will be updated...

