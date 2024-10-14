Clayton Kershaw Makes Huge Announcement Ahead of NLCS Game 2
In this story:
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be back for the 2025 season.
Kershaw announced the news himself on the pregame show with MLB on FOX.
"I want to make use of this [shoulder] surgery. I don't want to have surgery, and then shut it down. I'm going to come back next year and give it a go, and see how it goes"
Kershaw was shut down for the postseason last week, and he will look to continue his Hall of Fame career in 2025.
This story will be updated...
Published