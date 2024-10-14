Inside The Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Makes Huge Announcement Ahead of NLCS Game 2

Ricardo Sandoval

Aug 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be back for the 2025 season.

Kershaw announced the news himself on the pregame show with MLB on FOX.

"I want to make use of this [shoulder] surgery. I don't want to have surgery, and then shut it down. I'm going to come back next year and give it a go, and see how it goes"

Kershaw was shut down for the postseason last week, and he will look to continue his Hall of Fame career in 2025.

