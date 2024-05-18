Clayton Kershaw Making Progress On Eventual Return To Dodgers
Dodgers veteran left-handed starter Clayton Kershaw was seen throwing off the mound at Dodger Stadium on Saturday afternoon. This is another sign of the progression he has had in his recovery process from offseason shoulder surgery.
Kershaw has yet to make his debut this season but has been making his way through all the necessary steps. He isn't expected to return until at least July or August at the earliest and the Dodgers aren't going to rush him.
The last time Kershaw was on the mound was in the postseason against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He got lit up by Arizona but decided that he wasn't ready to hang things up just yet. Kershaw re-signed with the Dodgers this past offseason and whenever he does take the mound, it will be his 17th season with the organization.
Los Angeles has held things down so far this year while he recovers so there is no sense of urgency for his return. It will be a special moment for the Dodgers organization and the loyal fanbase when he does step back onto the mound later this year.
He has contemplated retirement in recent times so every moment he has left will be cherished. This is just another sign of excellent progress for his eventual return.