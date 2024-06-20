Clayton Kershaw Reflects on First Minor League Rehab Start
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw returned to the mound for the Class-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in his first minor league rehab start on Wednesday night.
Kershaw's fastball touched 90 mph, and his curveball was filthy as always in his first game action since undergoing surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments in his left shoulder last November. He allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out five in three innings.
The future Hall of Famer addressed the media following his start, answering some questions from Dodgers Nation reporter Doug McKain. Kershaw said his curveball "felt fine" and he threw more strikes than he "honestly expected."
Kershaw initially expected to return to the mound around mid-July or August, but with him making his first rehab start in mid-June, he could return to the big leagues around the All-Star Break on July 15-18. However, the Dodgers aren't going to rush him back.
Recently, the Dodgers have had multiple starters hit the injured list including rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto and veteran Walker Buehler. Seeing Kershaw's first start be as successful as it was has to be promising for the front office, which has some decisions to make with the trade deadline looming July 30.
Kershaw went 13-5 last season with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts. The 10-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award winner re-signed with the Dodgers for one year with a player option for 2025 in February.