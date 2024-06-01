Clayton Kershaw Throwing To Hitters Off Mound as He Works Way Back to Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw is on the right track to making his return from injury this season. According to Los Angeles Times staff writer Mike DiGiovanna, Kershaw threw off the stadium mound to hitters on Saturday via Twitter/X.
DiGiovanna provided an update on how he looked in his work off the mound and a timeline for his return.
The four-to-six-week mark leaves us between early July and roughly after the All-Star break. Kershaw's expected return date was roughly between late July and early August, so this is excellent news for the ten-time All-Star and the Dodgers.
Saturday marked the first time since Kershaw faced live hitters after spending the past month throwing bullpen sessions. The expectation for Kershaw is that he will continue to build on his workload over several live BP sessions before heading out to the minors for his rehab assignment. If the time-time Cy Young winner doesn't suffer any setbacks on rehab assignments, he is expected to return in that four-to-six-week timeline.
Kershaw went under the knife for the first time at 35 years old to repair the capsule and glenohumeral ligaments in his left shoulder. The 36-year-old showed last year that he still has plenty in the tank, and now he could be back for the critical stretch as the Dodgers look to finish the job this time in 2024.