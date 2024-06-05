Clayton Kershaw To Take Major Step in Injury Rehab
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw is getting one step to get closer to making his eventual return to a major league mound.
Kershaw is throwing his second simulated game on Friday, but his first at Rancho Cucamonga, which is where he will later make his first rehab start, per David Vassegh. He threw his first simulated game last weekend against live hitters at Dodger Stadium.
Kershaw is on his way to recovering from surgery on the glenohumeral ligaments in his shoulder, and is ahead of schedule in facing opposing hitters. Kershaw initially believed he would be back in late July or August from the surgery, but appears to be on faster return track. After this simulated game, the next step for Kershaw will be to make a rehab start in a competitive game.
The 10-time MLB All-Star and three-time Cy Young award winner is coming off the first major surgery of his career, and will look to help the World Series-hopeful Dodgers contend for a title in January. Kershaw is also in reach of several milestones when he comes back to play, most notably the 3,000-strikeout mark. Kershaw currently has 2,944 strikeouts, and is just 56 short of becoming the 20th player to join the 3,000 club.
When he was last pitching in 2023, Kershaw was the National League Pitcher of the Month in April and made his 10th All-Star team. He finished the year with a 13-5 record, 2.46 ERA, and 137 strikeouts.
While he had one out-of-character postseason start with a disastrous 162.00 ERA during the National League Division Series last year, he looks to be back to his future Hall of Fame form when he returns from injury finally.