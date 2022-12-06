Cody Bellinger Rumors: Yankees May Target Former Dodgers All-Star

Although a handful of teams are interested in acquiring former Dodger and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, something has yet to happen on that front.

The Blue Jays, Astros, Cubs, Giants, and many more teams are reported to be 'in' on the former Rookie of the Year, and MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that one East Coast team is interested, as well.

"Yankees’ other outfield targets include Andrew Benintendi, Masataka Yoshida, Michael Conforto and Cody Bellinger. According to Heyman, the Yankees are looking to add multiple outfielders this offseason."

Bellinger was non-tendered by the Dodgers on November 18, making him a free agent. The two-time All-Star had a forgettable 2022 season, posting a .210 batting average, .265 OBP, and .389 slugging with a .654 OPS. He possibly ended his Dodger career by only playing in three of the four NLDS games, and had seven at-bats, four ending in strikeouts.

The past three seasons alone have been a nightmare for Cody. In 295 games from 2020-2022, the left-hander slashed .202/.272/.376 with only 41 home runs.

However, Cody has been spectacular on the defensive side of things, snatching almost every ball that comes his way with his speed out in centerfield.

The Yankees need an outfielder, and they could quickly turn desperate if they don't sign their superstar Aaron Judge.

Bellinger is only 27-years-old with championship experience, and will be relatively cheap on the market, as he's looking to sign a one-year prove-it deal. L.A. could still use another outfielder, however, the idea of Belli returning are becoming increasingly less likely.