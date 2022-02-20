Skip to main content
Current Dodgers Attend Former Teammate's Surprise Birthday Party
Joc Pederson
Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Dodgers Attend Former Teammate's Surprise Birthday Party

AJ Pollock, Walker Buehler, Austin Barnes, and Andre Ethier surprised an old friend for his 30th.

The MLB lockout has casted a pall over baseball’s offseason. Dodgers fans would prefer to be watching their favorite players at spring training. Instead, fans are left to observe what players are doing with their extended offseason.

This week, several current Dodgers attended former teammate Joc Pederson’s surprise 30th birthday bash. AJ Pollock was the lone attendee to post images on his Instagram account.

According to Pollock’s photographic evidence, Austin Barnes, Walker Buehler, and former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier were also part of the shindig.

Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Dodgers. His last year, was probably the most enjoyable. Pederson helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.

Joc signed with the Chicago Cubs this off-season and was then traded to the Braves at the deadline as part of Chicago’s fire sale. Pederson was a key contributor in the Braves 2021 title run that unfortunately came at the Dodgers expense.

The left-handed slugger is current a free agent.

