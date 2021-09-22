Danny Duffy May Require Surgery Or He May Opt To Retire

The Dodgers acquired Danny Duffy at the 2021 trade deadline. It was an overlooked acquisition in the wake of the Dodgers also pulling off one of the greatest trades ever done at a deadline; acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer.

Unfortunately for Duffy and the Dodgers, it is appearing increasingly certain that he may never throw a pitch for the LA. Duffy was sidelined with a flexor tendon injury when LA traded for him from the Kansas City Royals, hoping he could be a multi-inning reliever similar to Julio Urias in 2020.

He was unfortunately shut down earlier this month after experiencing a setback during a throwing session, and was shutdown for the remainder of the 2020 season. It appears that setback may be even worse than previously known. Bill Plunkett of the OC Register reported earlier this month that Duffy may require reconstructive surgery on his elbow.

The latest quote from Dodgers President of baseball Operations is also via Plunkett.

“It’s possible” Duffy will need to undergo Tommy John surgery (his second) if he wants to continue pitching but that hasn’t been determined yet. Friedman said Duffy is “trying to figure out what the next step” is in his career and acknowledged that it might be retirement for Duffy, who will turn 33 in December.

A heartbreaking turn of events for Duffy, who grew up a Dodgers fan and was overjoyed to pitch for his childhood favorite team. Duffy already had Tommy John surgery nine years ago, when he was 23. Doing so again is a difficult decision.

If Duffy does decide to retire, he'll retire a World Series champion, having been a big piece of Kansas City Royals 2015 World Series run.