Dave Roberts Doesn't Know When Shohei Ohtani Will Rejoin Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was placed on the paternity list Friday, and it's unclear when he will return, according to manager Dave Roberts.
“He and Mamiko are expecting at some point,” Roberts said. “That’s all I know. I don’t know when he’s going to come back. I don’t know when they’re going to have the baby. But obviously they are together in anticipation.”
Players on paternity leave are not allowed to miss more than three games, unless there are unforeseen circumstances of some kind. Roberts did say there was a chance Ohtani could return by the end of the series against the Texas Rangers this weekend.
The Dodgers have an off day on Monday and then face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Dodgers called up outfielder Eddie Rosario as Ohtani's replacement on the active roster. It was reported earlier on Friday that Rosario was in Arlington with the Dodgers for their series opener against the Texas Rangers.
Rosario was the Dodgers' designated hitter in Friday night's 3-0 win over the Rangers. And doing his best Ohtani impression, utility man Tommy Edman hit a leadoff homer to open the series at Globe Life Field.
Ohtani did not travel to Texas with the Dodgers, and stayed with his wife, Mamiko, in Southern California as they await the birth of their first child.
The reigning National League MVP, two-way player, international superstar will earn a new title in the coming days: Father.
