Dave Roberts Doesn't Mince Words Following Dodgers Being Swept by Phillies
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies with high expectations. They left full of disappointment.
The Dodgers were swept out of Philly and learned a tough lesson: They aren't the best team in the National League.
“They’re clearly playing a lot better baseball than we are. They’re clearly a better team than we are right now,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game. “We really didn’t do much well this series. Starting pitching, defense, we had a mistake tonight on the bases. Situational hitting, getting hits -- all that kind of stuff, we were outplayed.”
The Phillies beat the Dodgers in all aspects of the game. Los Angeles' offense was held to just five runs and it didn’t have a starting pitcher get through five innings.
With the numerous injuries that have piled up for the Dodgers, the team that lost to the Phillies barely resembled the club that built a big lead in the National League West out of the gate. After the three-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies, L.A. is now 26-24 over its past 50 games, including 22-22 in its past 44.
“I mean, we are injured. We have a lot of guys missing. No one really cares about that — nor does anyone in here,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said, via MLB.com. “This is the group we’ve got. We want to go out there and win every ballgame. We just didn’t play very well this series. We’ve got three games left [before the All-Star break] to try and end on a positive note.”