Dave Roberts Gets Brutally Honest About Roki Sasaki's Spot With Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed his plans for the Dodgers pitching staff come October, and stated that starting pitcher Roki Sasaki could miss out.
“We’re gonna take the 13 best pitchers [into the playoffs],” Roberts said. “If Roki is a part of that in some capacity, then that would be great. And if he’s not, then he won’t be.”
Sasaki had a rough start to the season, posting a 4.72 ERA in his first eight MLB starts, and landed on the injured list in April with right shoulder impungement. He moved to the 60-day IL on June 20, and has only just begun throwing bullpen sessions again.
“My every intention is to get back on the major league mound and pitch again,” Sasaki said. “With that being said, I do need to fight for the opportunity, too. I don’t think that I’ll just be given the opportunity right away. So you know this month is going to be important for me, since I’ll be facing hitters throughout.”
He has made progress from his injury, however, as he reached up to 96 mph during a bullpen on Tuesday and claims to not feel pain when pitching anymore. He is scheduled to throw three simulated innings ahead of the Dodgers series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
“I feel better about being able to throw harder, especially because I’m pain-free,” Sasaki said. “With that being said, I do have to face live hitters and see how my mechanics hold and be able to do that consistently.”
The Dodgers signed the 23-year-old to a minor league contract in January following four superb seasons playing professionally in Japan.
Sasaki is one of several Dodgers pitchers to have an extended stay on the injured list this season, something the club has greatly struggled with since the beginning of the season. All three of Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell spent time on the 60-day injured list this season, and they also missed starters Shohei Ohtani and Emmet Sheehan for large portions of the season.
The Dodgers will hope Sasaki can make a strong comeback towards the end of August, as they are locked in a race for the NL West title with the San Diego Padres, who have made up seven games of ground and now trail the Dodgers by just two games.
