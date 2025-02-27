Dave Roberts Gets Honest on Shortcomings of Dodgers' $12.5 Million Addition
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not had to deal with much adversity this offseason, but that is where things seem to be headed with one of their latest signings.
Manager Dave Roberts recently opened up about infielder Hyeseong Kim and his expected offensive struggles in his jump from Korea Baseball Organization to MLB.
The skipper detailed earlier this month that Kim had no problems defensively, but that the velocity of MLB pitching might be something the infielder isn't quite ready for.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said of the transition. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, and use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run. I just think he needs repetition."
Recently, Roberts told reporters about a key difference that Kim will be working through and once again spoke on the offensive difference in MLB play. He also revealed that Kim is in competition to earn an Opening Day roster spot.
“I would say, if there’s one part of it, the question mark, I would say it is the bat,” Roberts said. “The competition is different over there than here. … Obviously he’s going through some swing changes that he believes will help him also make this transition easier and sustainable.
“He bet on himself to come here and to compete, and so right now he’s in a competition to earn a job with us. I would say that that’s still all in play, and we don’t need to make a decision right now, obviously, but I would say that if there’s one thing that … still is in question is the bat. And I think that’s a fair thought on our part.”
Kim is a demonstrated defensive star with his four Gold Gloves in KBO play, but starting the season in the minor leagues wouldn't be the worst thing for the infielder.
As Roberts noted, the velocity difference between KBO and MLB pitchers is quite significant, and if Kim is struggling during spring training, an immediate jump to the majors may do more bad than good for his transition to MLB.
