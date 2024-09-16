Dave Roberts Isn't Making Any Excuses For Dodgers Lack of Hitting at Different Times
The Dodgers haven’t held an open casting call for their postseason starting rotation, but they must be hoping that someone — anyone — emerges in the final three weeks of the regular season to complete the rotation.
On Sunday night, Walker Buehler appeared to fill one of the starring roles.
The right-hander, who has struggled this season, had a solid outing on Sunday, giving up two runs (one earned) in six strong innings during a 9-2 victory over the Braves at Truist Park.
Buehler's start also changed the tune of the offense which has been trying to dig out of holes early and too often.
On Friday night against the Braves, the Dodgers managed only one more hit in the game and couldn’t advance another runner past first base.
Lately, it’s been a common occurrence: their starting pitcher puts them in an early deficit, sapping the offense’s momentum.
“The human part on the hitters’ side — I think that that’s a fair thought,” Roberts said after Friday's loss. “I don’t think it’s an excuse. I don’t think they’ll make it an excuse. They still have jobs to do to catch the baseball and take good at-bats. But yeah, I think sometimes it can be a little disheartening or take the wind out of your sails. But I still don’t see that as an excuse.”
That wasn't the case on Sunday.
Los Angeles scored nine unanswered to take down the Braves with all nine coming on two outs. Seven of them scored in the top of the ninth.
Shohei Ohtani, who has had difficulty with runners in scoring position, was responsible for all of the Dodgers' offense through eight innings, hitting two RBI doubles.
In the ninth, after the Braves intentionally walked Ohtani to load the bases with two outs, Betts came through with a go-ahead RBI single. This is the second time this month that an opposing team has intentionally walked Ohtani, and Betts has delivered RBI hits both times.
Freddie Freeman continued the scoring in the ninth with an RBI single. Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman, and Max Muncy then capped off the seven-run inning with consecutive home runs.
Atlanta had a few opportunities to put the game away but failed to do so.
Buehler's solid start gave the Dodgers' offense time to get going, and their three key players — Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman — delivered crucial hits when Los Angeles needed them the most.
The Dodgers and Braves will play the series finale of a four-game series on Monday night.