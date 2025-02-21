Dave Roberts on $15 Million All-Star's Role for Dodgers: 'I Don't Know Right Now'
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for the upcoming season, manager Dave Roberts is noncommittal on who will fill the final spot on the position player roster.
With the competition tight, Roberts is left to decide between James Outman, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor for the spot, barring injuries.
When asked specifically about Taylor's role at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday, Roberts highlighted Taylor's versatility as a key factor.
"His superpower is being able to do whatever is asked of him and play everywhere," Roberts said, adding that Taylor's ability to seamlessly transition from third base to center field, left field, and even second base gives him a slight advantage.
The signing of Kiké Hernández played a role in narrowing the competition for the final roster spot.
Once Hernández rejoined the Dodgers, one of the available spots was filled, leaving Roberts with fewer options.
While Hernández may not play every day during the regular season, his postseason performances are crucial, which is why Los Angeles brought him back.
This move places additional pressure on Taylor, as he must prove his value not just as a utility player but as someone who can contribute consistently throughout the season.
Taylor, selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia, was traded to the Dodgers in 2016.
Since then, he's been an important piece of the team, especially since his All-Star season in 2021, when he hit .254 with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. That performance earned him a four-year, $60 million contract.
However, Taylor has struggled to live up to expectations since then, and this year marks the final guaranteed year of his contract. The Dodgers do hold a club option for 2026 valued at $12 million.
Despite a challenging 2024 season, where Taylor batted just .170 with a .281 on-base percentage and .263 slugging percentage in 70 games, he showed signs of a rebound late in the year. He finished strong in September, posting a .333 batting average and an .822 OPS in his final 17 games.
"I don’t know right now," Roberts said when discussing Taylor's role, leaving the door open for a fierce competition during spring training.
