Dave Roberts Predicts Breakout Year For Dodgers' $17M Former All-Star
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes outfielder Michael Conforto can have a breakout year in 2025, similar to the trajectory of Teoscar Hernández.
Hernández bet on himself in 2024, as he signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Dodgers. As a result, Hernández was named an All-Star, became the first Dodger to win the Home Run Derby, and hit a career-high 33 home runs in 2024. He also won a World Series ring.
When the Dodgers signed Conforto to a one-year deal on the eve of the Winter Meetings, it came as somewhat of a surprise. But the defending champions inked a deal with the outfielder with the hope that he would return to his best form in L.A.
After a few weeks of spring training, manager Dave Roberts believes Conforto is going to play a pivotal role with the Dodgers in 2025.
“Like I said from the very beginning – I think he’s going to be one of my picks to click this year as far as a guy that I think is going to really take a step forward,” Roberts said, via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.
“Not saying he’s Teo of ’24. But that’s kind of the light I see him in.”
Roberts isn't the only person who believes the outfielder is poised for a stellar year, as Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicts Conforto to have a career revival with the Dodgers in 2025.
"Between 2017 and 2020, he was 34 percent better than average and tallied 34 home runs per 162 games," Kelly wrote. "But since then, he battled injuries in 2021 and 2022 and was a modest eight percent better than average in 2023 and 2024. As they usually are, though, the Dodgers are onto something with Conforto.
"He may not have had the results to show for it, but he legitimately crushed the ball last season. At 90.2 mph, his exit velocity was his best since 2016. And at 46.0 percent, his hard-hit rate was his best since 2015."
Conforto can play either left or right field for the Dodgers, he's also made 133 career-starts in center field. The Dodgers love players who bring versatility, so the deal should be a match made in heaven for both parties.
