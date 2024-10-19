Dave Roberts Provides Concerning Update on Freddie Freeman After Dodgers' Game 5 Loss
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is considering sitting Freddie Freeman in Sunday night's NLCS Game 6 against the New York Mets.
Roberts said after the team's 12-6 loss in Game 5 that keeping Freeman out of the lineup is an option as he struggles while dealing with his ankle injury.
"I'm going to have a conversation with him tomorrow. But I do think that his swing is not right. I'm certain it's the ankle," Roberts said. "We'll have that conversation, but it's certainly an option to not have him in there for Game 6."
This story will be updated...
