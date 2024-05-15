Dave Roberts Provides Injury Updates on 2 Important Dodgers Pitchers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on two injured pitchers: reliever Evan Phillips and starting pitcher Bobby Miller.
Roberts told reporters that Phillips will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, and Miller will throw simulated innings at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona.
Miller has been out with shoulder discomfort since May 10. Assuming he does well, Miller will move onto a three-inning sim game or begin a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' minor league affiliate.
It could take some time for the 25-year-old to return to the big league mound. Miller may need multiple appearances in the minor league scene before returning to the big league club. Miller holds a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA, 18 strikeouts, and 1.46 WHIP in three starts. The young right-hander was off his game in his last two starts, which resulted in an IL stint.
Phillips resumed catching on Friday after being placed on the injured list due to a right hamstring injury on May 3. Things are less complicated for Phillips than they are for Miller. The 29-year-old will likely throw multiple bullpen sessions before facing live hitters. However, his ramp-up shouldn't take too long. The star reliever has been phenomenal this season, recording a 0.66 ERA in 14 appearances with 17 strikeouts, a 1.02 WHIP, and eight saves.
The Dodgers are surviving in the bullpen without Phillips. With a 3.08 bullpen ERA, they have the second-best ERA in the National League. L.A. is behind only the New York Mets, who have a 2.94 bullpen ERA.