Dave Roberts Reveals Whether Shohei Ohtani Will Remain in Dodgers' Leadoff Spot
Shohei Ohtani has been leading off for the Los Angeles Dodgers since Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list with a broken hand in June. Even after Betts returned to the lineup, manager Dave Roberts decided to keep Ohtani in the top spot.
This move has resulted in impressive production with runners in scoring position, showcasing Ohtani's ability to deliver in clutch situations.
However, there’s a notable concern regarding his performance without runners on base during the postseason. Currently, Ohtani is 0-for-19 with the bases empty, a stark contrast to his success with runners on base, where he boasts a 6-for-8 line. This discrepancy raises questions about his effectiveness as a leadoff hitter in critical moments.
Ohtani went 0-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts during Monday's Game 2. In contrast, he performed well on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one run batted in, and one walk. Both hits came with runners on base.
After the Dodgers' 7-3 loss to the New York Mets on Monday, reporters asked Roberts if he considered moving Ohtani down in the lineup due to these struggles.
“Not really," Roberts said. "I think that, as far as on the offensive side, I think we've been pretty good offensively. I think the guys at the bottom have been doing a nice job of getting on base."
Roberts emphasized the importance of not making hasty decisions in response to Ohtani's current slump.
He stated, “And as far as moving him down, I just don't want to be too reactive. I don't really see the benefit.”
His focus remains on ensuring that the entire team continues to swing the bat well, which is essential for maintaining momentum throughout the postseason.
The manager also pointed out that he wants Ohtani to have as many opportunities as possible at the plate.
“Quite frankly, I want Shohei to get five at-bats a game. I think he's our best hitter, and I want him up there five times.”
This approach reflects Roberts' confidence in Ohtani's overall abilities, trusting that he will eventually break out of his slump and deliver when it counts.
In the postseason, every at-bat is crucial, and while Ohtani’s struggles with the bases empty are concerning, Roberts believes in his talent and potential to turn things around.