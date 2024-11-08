Dave Roberts Reveals Who He Hopes Dodgers Sign in Free Agency
Just a week removed from a World Series title and days after a World Series Championship celebration, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already made his offseason wish list known.
Roberts shared it with outfielder Mookie Betts on his podcast.
The first two names on his list are in the bullpen, and Roberts made no secret of his desire to bring them back.
“I want to bring back a guy we had in the bullpen this year,” Roberts said, seemingly referring to free-agent Blake Treinen, who emerged as the Dodgers’ most reliable reliever during the postseason.
Treinen, 36, has experienced the typical ups and downs of a reliever’s career. He made the All-Star team in 2018 with the Oakland Athletics, posting a remarkable 0.78 ERA and recording 100 strikeouts in 80.1 innings.
However, in 2019, his performance took a sharp dive, finishing the season with a 4.91 ERA. The Dodgers took a chance on him in 2020, and he proved them right, playing a key role in their World Series title.
After that, the Dodgers re-signed him to a two-year deal. Treinen continued to impress in 2021 but was sidelined by a serious shoulder injury, forcing him to miss nearly all of the 2022 season. After another extension, he missed all of 2023 due to the same injury but made a successful return in 2024, posting a 1.93 ERA and contributing to another championship.
“I would love for Santa to bring me another bullpen arm who is a high-leverage free agent,” Roberts added, likely referring to veteran free agent reliever Joe Kelly.
Kelly, who signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers last December, will also be a free agent this offseason. His future with the Dodgers is uncertain, as his ERA has been over 4.12 since 2021, and injuries have frequently kept him off the mound, factors that could make it less likely for him to return.
The final two items on Roberts’ list are a game-changing outfielder and a postseason utility star.
“And I want to bring in a guy who hit a couple of big homers for us in the postseason… and is from a Latin American country,” he added with a laugh, referencing both Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández.
Teoscar is coming off a career-best season, including a victory in the Home Run Derby, while Kiké played a crucial role in the Dodgers’ postseason run, helping them secure another World Series title.