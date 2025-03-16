Dave Roberts Seems to Hint at Mookie Betts Missing Opening Day for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on Mookie Betts Sunday. Betts is currently dealing with an illness that has kept him from playing in either exhibition games in Tokyo.
"I think that we're really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day, but not putting him in harm's way," Roberts said. "He hasn't taken live at-bats or played in any games and not to put him in a position where he potentially could get hurt."
The final evaluation for Betts will be Monday's workout, which will likely determine whether the Dodgers star is in the Opening Day lineup against the Chicago Cubs. However, it's evident the Dodgers may be leaning towards resting Betts for the season opener.
"I think No. 1 ... coming in that he doesn’t feel signs of being overly taxed today," Roberts said. "Feeling strong tomorrow. And then tomorrow, to be able to go through an entire workout and not feel that same fatigue would give us a chance. But anything outside of that, I just don't think the training staff would feel good about."
Betts was set to make his 2025 debut as the Dodgers' starting shortstop and No. 2 hitter as the Tokyo Dome. Fans are eager to witness the six-time Gold Glover in the infield, after spending his entire career in right field.
However, Roberts did appear to be more pessimistic with the latest update, which doesn't bode well for Betts' chances of playing on March 18. If Betts can't play against Chicago, the Dodgers will likely utilitze Miguel Rojas or Tommy Edman at shortstop.
