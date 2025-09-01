Dave Roberts Sends Mookie Betts Message Amid Position Change Rumors
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts left nothing to the imagination while addressing rumors of shortstop Mookie Betts returning to his natural position in right field.
“Mookie will not go to right field," Roberts said repeatedly.
Betts made a switch from right field to shortstop ahead of the 2024 season to accommodate the Dodgers' needs, and has remained at the spot since. Moving from the outfield to the infield is obviously a huge change, however Betts has taken it in stride and improved massively on the defensive side from 2024.
Betts has a fielding run value of three this season, a swing of +5 from his -2 mark last season. He has four outs above average at shortstop in 2025, which is significantly better than the -5 he posted last season. He had nine errors at short in 2024, and has just six this season in nearly double the innings.
“When you’re talking about shortstop play, you’re looking for consistency, and I’ve just loved the consistency,” Roberts said. “He’s made every play he’s supposed to make, and then the last couple weeks, he’s made spectacular plays. He’s been a big part of preventing runs. “
Betts, after just two seasons, already ranks in the top 15 defensive shortstops in the league, and has made an almost seamless adjustment after playing Gold Glove defense in right field for 10 seasons.
“Right now, it’s all instinct instead of the technical part of it, how to do this or that,” Roberts said. “I think he’s free to just be a major league shortstop. I truly, to this day, have never seen a position change like Mookie has.”
With Betts beginning to settle in as an infielder, the Dodgers will hope his bat can also return to form. Betts has struggled at the plate this season and is currently batting below league average for the first time in his career.
The Dodgers are two games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the division, and will need an uptick in production from the former MVP if they are to remain as the frontrunners and World Series favorites come October.
The Dodgers avoided the sweep against Arizona Sunday afternoon, and kept a two-game lead in the NL West.
