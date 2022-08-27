Dodgers Superstar, Mookie Betts, has been a revelation for Los Angeles. Last night, the 29-year-old showed why he is worth every penny and more as he put on a show in front of a no-so packed LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Even with the best team in baseball showing up, they still couldn’t even draw half a crowd, but I digress.

Betts showed why he is at least a top 5 player in all of baseball. The star right-fielder went 4-6, with 2 HR’s, 4 RBI’s, and 3 runs in a 10-6 extra innings win vs the Miami Marlins.

After the win, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Mookie is a star of stars. (quote from OC Register Bill Plunkett)

“It was just such a great performance. We needed every bit of it,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s why he’s one of the best players in the game. It’s fun to watch. What a great performance.

“He bailed us out. But there’s been many times where other guys have bailed us out too. So tonight was Mookie’s night to pick us up.”

The Dodgers are so deep that one guy each night can pick up the team and have a great game. However, it’s always nice to see when the star player plays like one and carries the team to victory.

If it wasn’t for Mookie, the Dodgers would have lost and fans would’ve overreacted like if we lost in the NLDS (I would have overreacted too).

Nonetheless, this is why we brought the best right-fielder to LA. Of course, not to win a game in August versus a team who won’t make the postseason, but to perform like the best player on the best team.

Doc handed his flowers to Betts last night, but he should give him his flowers every night. Mookie impacts the game every single night whether it’s on the box score or not.

It will only be a matter of time when the postseason comes and he has similar performances in the bright lights of October.