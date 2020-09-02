SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Tuesday marks the first of three with the DBacks at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Linkmeister
Linkmeister

JT on the IL, no Bellinger in the lineup...

Oh well, Archie Bradley is now a Red.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 2. Scott Alexander the winner (2-0), Kyle Gibson the loser (1-4). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (9), Cody Bellinger (10) and Will Smith (4). Dodgers improve to 26-10. Texas falls to 12-21.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 4. Blake Treinen the winner 3-1, Lance Lynn the loser (4-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (9) and Max Muncy (9). Dodgers improve to 25-10, Texas falls to 12-20).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Rangers 6, Dodgers 2. Joely Rodriguez the winner (1-0), Jake McGee the loser (2-1). No L.A. home runs. Texas improves to 12-19, L.A. falls to 24-10.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Trade Ross Stripling to Toronto for Two Players to Be Named Later

Stay tuned. More when it comes available.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Giants Doubleheader Game Thread, Thursday at 1:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: First game final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 0. Clayton Kershaw the winner (4-1), Logan Webb the loser (2-3). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (6). Second game final score: Dodgers 2, Giants 0. Victor Gonzalez the winner (2-0), Kevin Gausman the loser (1-2). L.A. homers by Joc Pederson (5). Dodgers sweep and improve to 24-9. Giants fall to 15-18.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Do Next to Nothing and Remain the Best Team in Baseball

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball yesterday and they remain baseball's best today. But they did not get Lance Lynn. They did not get a relief pitcher. They did not get a veteran bench man in the David Freese mold. They did trade struggling starter Ross Stripling for the proverbial players to be named later, however, in a deal announced an hour after the trade deadline.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Get Kendall Williams in Ross Stripling Trade

He's 6-6, 205 and was taken by Jays in the second round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida). He appeared in six games for the 2019 Rookie Gulf Coast League Blue Jays (five starts), recording a 1.13 ERA and a 0.813 WHIP, with 19 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers Place Justin Turner on IL, Activate Edwin Rios, Alex Wood

With the roster opening created by the trading of Ross Stripling to the Blue Jays Monday, the Dodgers have activated left-hander Alex Wood, who be in uniform tonight and pitch out of the bullpen, at least for the moment.

Howard Cole

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Series Preview

By coincidence, both the Dodgers and Diamondbacks donated a struggling starter to the Buffalo Blue Jays’ effort to back into this year’s expanded playoffs. Ray had a 7.84 ERA in seven starts on the season, allowed seven home runs in his first four starts, and walked 17 in 14 innings in his last three. The Dodgers got two players to be named later from the Jays for righty Ross Stripling, who had a 7.17 ERA in five August starts with 10 home runs allowed in just 21 1/3 innings on the month.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers at Giants Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 10, Dodgers 8 in 11 innings. Sam Selman the winner (1-0), Dennis Santana the loser (1-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (8) and Max Muncy (8). Giants improve to 15-6, Dodgers fall to 22-9. #Manfred]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole