SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Wednesday marks the second of three with the DBacks at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Update: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 3. Julio Urias the winner (3-0), Alex Young (1-2). No L.A. home runs. Dodgers improve to 27-10, Arizona falls to 14-22.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 2. Scott Alexander the winner (2-0), Kyle Gibson the loser (1-4). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (9), Cody Bellinger (10) and Will Smith (4). Dodgers improve to 26-10. Texas falls to 12-21.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 4. Blake Treinen the winner 3-1, Lance Lynn the loser (4-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (9) and Max Muncy (9). Dodgers improve to 25-10, Texas falls to 12-20).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Video: Preview of Tonight's Matchup, Dodgers' Walker vs. DBacks' Zac Gallen

The 25-year-old Gallen sports a 2.09 ERA so far in 2020, with FIP higher at 3.82, and a 1.023 WHIP. Combined with his fine rookie season last year, Gallen has pitched 123 innings lifetime, with a 2.56, 3.69 and 1.154. He’s made three starts against the Dodgers in his short career, throwing 16 innings with a 3.31 ERA while holding them to a .213 average.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

In Defense of Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez

Perhaps it's silly to come to the defense of a player in response to the gripes communicated on social media, but this seems like a good time to do just that.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Rangers 6, Dodgers 2. Joely Rodriguez the winner (1-0), Jake McGee the loser (2-1). No L.A. home runs. Texas improves to 12-19, L.A. falls to 24-10.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Activate Walker Buehler IL, Option Scott Alexander

Alexander had been pitching well up until last night, when he semi-melted down after getting two quick outs in the ninth inning of a 6-1 game, allowing a walk, a home run and a walk before being replaced by Kenley Jansen, who got the final out.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers Trade Ross Stripling to Toronto for Two Players to Be Named Later

Stay tuned. More when it comes available.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Do Next to Nothing and Remain the Best Team in Baseball

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball yesterday and they remain baseball's best today. But they did not get Lance Lynn. They did not get a relief pitcher. They did not get a veteran bench man in the David Freese mold. They did trade struggling starter Ross Stripling for the proverbial players to be named later, however, in a deal announced an hour after the trade deadline.

Howard Cole

by

Donniedeporte

Dodgers at Giants Doubleheader Game Thread, Thursday at 1:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: First game final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 0. Clayton Kershaw the winner (4-1), Logan Webb the loser (2-3). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (6). Second game final score: Dodgers 2, Giants 0. Victor Gonzalez the winner (2-0), Kevin Gausman the loser (1-2). L.A. homers by Joc Pederson (5). Dodgers sweep and improve to 24-9. Giants fall to 15-18.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole