September 29, 2021
Inside The Dodgers
Dodgers Albert Pujols Hits the COVID-19 Injured List

Fear not, Pujols will be back to give hugs very soon.
When the Dodgers placed Albert Pujols on the injured list, Dodger fans were extremely puzzled. It came out of nowhere and Pujols hadn't been seen injured on the field, so people were confused. Then it all became clear.

As it turns out, Pujols, the future Hall of Famer, was feeling the effects of his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. This injury was for the greater good. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had the update.

"It’s a covid IL. He got his second shot and he just didn’t feel good after getting it. As far as playing in a Major League game. So just to kind of give him a day to see where he’s at tomorrow, it was an easy move to activate Cody [Bellinger]."

This is normal for most COVID-19 vaccinations, thankfully. Some people feel worse after the first shot, some after the second. The probability is that Pujols should be back giving his teammates hugs by Wednesday or Thursday. 

There is a possibility that the Dodgers let the veteran Pujols rest longer, depending on what they decide to do with the postseason roster. There are a few roster spots for the Dodgers going into October that are certainly not set in stone, and all teams are going to have to trim their rosters down from 28 to 26 when the postseason starts. 

Max Scherzer takes the ball tonight for the second game of the three game series vs. the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers Albert Pujols Hits the COVID-19 Injured List

