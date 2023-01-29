Dodger Stadium To Host Multiple Stars This Upcoming Season

A few MLB stars could be arriving to Los Angeles for the first time in their careers this upcoming season

We already know that the stars are out in Los Angeles every time the Dodgers take the field. But this year, a few other stars around the major leagues could arrive at the Chavez Ravine for the first time in their careers.

MLB.com put out a recent article on Saturday to share which stars could get their first starts in new stadiums.

This summer, the Dodgers will most likely face Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher for the first time. As the article states, the Dodgers have played the Angels several times as part of the Freeway series but Othani has only appeared as a designated hitter.

Could this be the year the Dodgers lineup faces the former MVP, Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, and two-time All-Star as a pitcher?

This could also be the last season Betts, Freeman, and co. face Othani as he could potentially join the Dodgers next season. But only time will tell.

Additionally, this summer will be the first time the Dodgers face off against Houston since 2021. And with the already heated rivalry comes with the challenge of facing shortstop Jeremy Pena.

"Peña, meanwhile, wasn’t around for the Astros-Dodgers battles of yesteryear, so the 2022 AL Championship Series and World Series MVP will be making his Dodger Stadium debut when Houston visits Chavez Ravine in June. "

The Dodgers are set to host the cheaters (or I mean the Astros) from June 23-25.

And the following month, the Dodgers are expected to host the Blue Jays on July 24-26 where 25-year-old Alek Manoah could get his first start in Los Angeles.

And while Manoah technically has taken the mound at the venerable ballpark, that was at last year’s All-Star Game. If he starts when the Blue Jays are in town in late July, it’ll be his first in the regular season at Dodger Stadium.

Manoah got his first All-Star nod last season and posted a 2.24 ERA with a 16-7 record. He'll enter his third season in the major leagues and will face the Dodgers for the first time in his career.

Sometimes the best part about baseball is getting to watch your favorite team while also getting to see them face some of the best players in the game.