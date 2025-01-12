Dodgers' $100 Million All-Star Predicted to Join NL Rival
Jack Flaherty's free agency hasn't exactly gone according to plan. The hometown hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 has yet to find a new home despite baseball insiders predicting where he will sign next.
Flaherty could end up back in Los Angeles if the Dodgers fail to sign Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki. Still, for now, Jim Bowden of The Athletic has him heading to the National League East replacing his childhood teammate Max Fried in the Atlanta Braves starting rotation.
"He’s the best starting pitcher left on the market, apart from Sasaki, and a potential difference-maker for a contending team," Bowden wrote. "But Flaherty’s medical reports are going to determine whether he gets a long-term contract or has to take a similar deal to that of Walker Buehler, who signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Red Sox."
The Braves lost Fried to the New York Yankees on a massive free-agent contract, Charlie Morton signed a deal with the Baltimore Orioles and Spencer Strider won't be ready for Opening Day after undergoing internal-brace elbow surgery.
With the departure of several veterans, Atlanta needs to bring in a starter with experience rather than depending on youth to fill in the front-end of the starting rotation.
"I’ve heard a reunion with the Tigers is not out of the question," Bowden added. "Flaherty pitched well for them last season, posting a 2.95 ERA over 18 starts before the trade deadline deal to the Dodgers. Other teams that have been linked to him include the Cubs, Giants and Blue Jays."
Because the World Series champion hasn't signed a deal for his asking price, he is willing to sign a short-term contract, according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic:
"At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions."
Flaherty made is clear during the Dodgers' World Series celebration that he wanted to remain in Los Angeles.
“This is unbelievable. Seeing Freddie pictures everywhere, Freddie (Freeman) is the freaking man. I love that dude. I would give him a kiss right now. The city is showing out. It’s unbelievable,” Flaherty said of the support from Dodgers fans along the parade route in downtown Los Angeles.
“This is unbelievable. I never want to leave. I never want to leave. I just never want to leave.”
Flaherty wrapped up the 2024 season with a 13-7 record, posting a 3.17 ERA, 3.47 FIP, and 1.07 WHIP across 28 starts, and proved to be one of the Dodgers' most significant trade deadline acquisitions.