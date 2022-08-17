Skip to main content
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year

After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
It's been over a year since the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Royals pitcher Danny Duffy at the 2021 trade deadline, and Duffy has yet to throw a pitch for the boys in blue.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported that unfortunately for the Dodgers, that will not be changing anytime shortly.

The Dodgers had acquired Duffy last season with the hopes that he would contribute to a playoff run in the Dodgers bullpen. This did not happen as Duffy’s flexor strain eventually required surgery. The Dodgers chose to re-sign him in February just after the end of the lockout, signing him to a one-year deal with a team option for 2023. The option was for $7 million. I

t seems obvious that the Dodgers are not going to exercise that option, given that Duffy has not thrown a single pitch for LA.

This is especially frustrating when one wonders what could have been. Duffy was fantastic as a member of the Royals, as he had a 2.51 ERA and a 182 ERA+ when he was acquired. The Dodgers would have relished having a lefty specialist like Duffy. His contract was only $3 million for the Dodgers, which is money they could have found in the couch cushions, but Duffy not having thrown a single pitch for the Dodgers is still disappointing for both LA and certainly for Duffy.

Duffy had been considering retirement after last season, so it would not surprise anyone if he goes that route. Best of luck to him.

