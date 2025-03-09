Dodgers’ $12.5 Million Infielder Named Biggest X-Factor of 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded starting second baseman Gavin Lux days after the team signed Korea Baseball Organization infielder Hyeseong Kim. The defending champions dealing Lux, seemingly signaled Kim would replace the longtime Dodger at second.
However, as of late, it appears Kim's struggles at the plate have caused some concern for the Dodgers. While manager Dave Roberts praised Kim's defensive prowess, he was candid when discussing the infielder's struggles at the plate this spring.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said of Kim's transition from KBO to MLB. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, and use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run. I just think he needs repetition."
In Cactus League play, Kim is 4-for-25 with one home run, one RBI, and 10 strikeouts this spring.
“I would say, if there’s one part of it, the question mark, I would say it is the bat,” Roberts said. “The competition is different over there than here. … Obviously he’s going through some swing changes that he believes will help him also make this transition easier and sustainable.
“He bet on himself to come here and to compete, and so right now he’s in a competition to earn a job with us. I would say that that’s still all in play, and we don’t need to make a decision right now, obviously, but I would say that if there’s one thing that … still is in question is the bat. And I think that’s a fair thought on our part.”
Bleacher Reports Zachary D. Rymer states Kim's difficulties in adjusting to Major League pitching could cause the Dodgers to scrap their infield plans.
"Of all the stars the Dodgers added this past winter, Kim is the one who sort of has to work out," Rymer writes. "If he doesn't, they'll be wanting the Gavin Lux trade back and could even rethink their plan for Mookie Betts to be their everyday shortstop.Though Kim was a .304 hitter in Korea, he's batting just .160 thus far in spring training. Probably meaningless, to be sure, but it obviously would have been more."
