Dodgers' $12.5 Million Offseason Addition Could Shockingly Be Left Off Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had one of the strongest offseasons in recent memory, but a key signing they had relied on may need a little more time before Opening Day.
Hyeseong Kim is a versatile 26-year-old and four-time Gold Glove award-winning infielder who is starting his first MLB season from the Korea Baseball Organization.
As he is a demonstrated defensive star, many assumed Kim would naturally take to second base this season. As spring training is in full effect, his offense has revealed a slight concern.
Manager Dave Roberts recently noted the differences that the infielder may be feeling as he makes his jump to MLB play.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run.
“I just think he needs repetition. So we’re going to try to get him out there as much as we can (in Cactus League games) to calibrate on big-league stuff. But he’s already shown me that he’s a quick study, and he’s got aptitude.”
Roberts also floated the idea of potentially trying Kim at third base and center field as well this spring, or maybe even beginning his North American baseball career in the minor leagues to make his adjustments.
“I think that he can certainly win ballgames with his defense alone,” Roberts said.“Then the question is the development part. What’s good for him? What’s good for the Dodgers? And that, we don’t have to answer right now.”
As the defensive star noted last month upon his signing, there are no guarantees for a roster spot with the defending champions, especially as a rookie.
"My mindset has not changed after the trade," Kim said. "It will be my first year and I will have to work hard to earn my opportunity."
The existing roster also has no shortage of talent, but definitely has a shortage of roster spots.
With veteran utility man Chris Taylor, outfielders Andy Pages and James Outman and — after a strong spring emergence — Eddie Rosario all battling for the final two spots, it may work more in Kim's favor to start the year in Oklahoma City.
In an effort to replace Kim's left-handed bat, Outman and Rosario start to look like hypothetical replacements.
