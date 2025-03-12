Dodgers' $12.5 Million Offseason Addition Will Be Left Off Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a dominant offseason, but not everything is perfectly falling into place as roster spots dwindle with Opening Day right around the corner.
A four-time Gold Glove award winner in the Korean Baseball Organization was expected to be the everyday second baseman for L.A., but Hyeseong Kim has been optioned to the minor leagues and will start his MLB career in Triple-A.
More news: Dodgers Make 7 Massive Roster Cuts, Including Some Surprises Ahead of Japan
At only 26 years old, Kim has more than enough time to grow and further develop as a hitter. Manager Dave Roberts noted this spring that the differences in velocity between MLB and KBO might be a bit of a struggle for the infielder.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said of Kim's transition to MLB. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, and use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run. I just think he needs repetition."
The move is now official and Kim will continue working on his swing in Arizona as he will not join the team on their Opening Day trip to Japan.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Suffers Injury, Officially Out of Opening Day Rotation
Kim's defensive skills are obvious as that translation to MLB has been easier for him, but perhaps staring his career in Triple-A will be better for his development with the bat.
In 29 spring at-bats, Kim has just six hits, three RBIs, and a home run. His two stolen bases and sole dinger show promise, but it wasn't enough to warrant a starting spot on Opening Day.
As Kim further develops his game, a new candidate for the hole at second base is utility man Tommy Edman, which would then bring 24-year-old Andy Pages or 27-year-old James Outman to the starting outfield.
Edman, the reigning NLCS MVP, can play all over the field, but the original plan was to see him in center field. He will likely move to second as Outman or Pages will make the final roster spot in center.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Attempting Comeback Has MLB-Leading 6 Home Runs This Spring
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.