Dodgers' $17 Million Addition Named One of MLB's Most Overpaid Players
Michael Conforto has been a staple in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup this season — for better or for worse.
He was named one of the 12 most overpaid players in MLB in 2025 by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller. The Dodgers signed the left fielder to a one-year, $17 million contract as a free agent from the San Francisco Giants over the offseason.
Miller acknowledged that Conforto has always been a streaky hitter throughout his career. When he was with the Giants last season, Conforto recorded a .821 OPS in May then sunk to a .589 OPS through June and July then went back up to .859 in August and September.
Conforto’s inconsistency at the plate has followed him to Los Angeles. His bat started to heat up last month in July when he logged a .827 OPS.
But through August, Conforto fell back to a .411 OPS in the first 10 games of the month. And before July, Conforto logged a .602 OPS.
Even though Conforto has been inconsistent in previous seasons, this is the first season he is hitting below .200. The Dodgers were hopeful earlier in the season that Conforto could work through his issues but he has hit just .187 in 105 games.
Miller expects the Dodgers to consider waiving Conforto in late August if some of their currently injured players are able to be healthy by then. Kiké Hernández, Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim are all on the injured list but could return by late August or September.
The Dodgers acquired outfielder Alex Call from the Washington Nationals for two right-handed pitching prospects at the trade deadline. Call has made appearances at all three outfield positions for Los Angeles but has spent the most time in left field.
Call is slashing .262/.359/.369 across 80 games this season, which is better than Conforto has performed at the plate. The Dodgers could look to Call as a right-handed platoon to get Conforto off the field at least against lefties.
Conforto will become a free agent again after this season but the Dodgers may consider parting ways with the 32-year-old earlier than that.
