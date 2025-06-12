Dodgers' $182 Million All-Star Finally Pain-Free After Concerning 2 Months
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell revealed he is no longer feeling any pain in his shoulder, which has kept him on the injured list since April 6.
The Dodgers originally placed Snell on the 15-day injured list, but transferred him to the 60-day injured list May 17. He made two starts before his injury.
“For a while, I had no idea. It just hurt every time I threw a baseball,” Snell said this week. “I was kinda nervous, because I’ve never felt that. So I didn’t really know what was going on. And then like two weeks ago, I started to actually play catch with no pain. And I was like, wow. I started getting happy and excited.
“I think we can start moving. I don’t feel anything. All before that, every time I touched the baseball, the second I threw it, I could feel it. If it wasn’t the front, it was the back. If it wasn’t the back or the front, it was the side. It was just weird. I never felt that, even in my offseason. So I was just real confused. But now, very confident, feel great.”
Snell's recovery is great news for the Dodgers, who signed the southpaw to a five-year, $182 million contract in the offseason. The left-hander has won two Cy Young awards — most recently in 2023 with the San Diego Padres — and has the highest career strikeouts per nine innings among pitchers with a minimum of 1,000 innings pitched.
In the left-hander's two starts this year, he pitched nine innings and allowed seven runs, two earned. He had four strikeouts and allowed 10 hits before his trip to the injured list. Snell is one of 14 Dodgers pitchers currently on the injured list.
Snell has been throwing bullpens at lower intensities, and has looked good according to Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior.
“Seeing Blake today live in front of us was great. His arm looks, for the first time probably all year, free and easy,” Prior said.
The Dodgers are clinging onto first place in the NL West, and would appreciate Snell's addition whenever it comes. They currently sit half a game ahead of the San Francisco Giants, who they head into a three-game series against Friday. After the Giants, they will face the Padres for the second time in a week for a four-game series.
