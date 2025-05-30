Dodgers' $182 Million All-Star Named Among Biggest Busts in MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Blake Snell to a blockbuster five-year, $182 million deal this offseason in hopes that the two-time Cy Young award-winning southpaw could bring his dominance to the defending champions of the baseball world.
So far, that has not been the case. After just two appearances in a Dodgers uniform, Snell was added to the injured list with shoulder inflammation and has since been moved to the 60-day IL and is ineligible to return until June.
MLB insider Kerry Miller recently ranked the worst contracts in baseball at this point of the season and ranked the Dodgers' pitcher No. 6 due to his lack of availability.
Since Snell has only contributed nine innings of play so far, Miller concluded that "there's no question that the Dodgers thus far have not gotten anything close to their money's worth on what is the third-highest salaried pitcher in the big leagues."
This couldn't be more true, but luckily, the MLB season is a much longer process.
Snell knows more than anyone that a disappointing start to the year doesn't have to define the rest of it and his stats seem to back it up.
The southpaw has a career 3.95 ERA during the first half of his seasons played with a 29-39 record, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.39 and a WHIP of 1.350. These numbers are far from what a $182 million pitcher should be achieving, but during the second half of Snell's seasons, he kicks it into another gear.
Snell's second half ERA is 2.32 with a record of 44-17. His strikeout-to-walk ratio increaseds to 3.11 and his WHIP decreases to 1.086.
Although it's frustrating to keep waiting on Snell, his return to the mound might just line up perfectly with the second wind he seems to achieve as he settles into the season.
