Dodgers' 182 Million All-Star Named One of Biggest Disappointments of Season
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Blake Snell was one of three free agent aces on the market this offseason. Snell, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes spearheaded free agency's best pitchers and it was highly-debated where each starter would go.
More news: Rare Shohei Ohtani Jersey Goes to Auction With $5,000 Starting Price Tag
The Dodgers headlined the offseason by signing Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers believed the southpaw would reach new heights among the stars in Hollywood.
“With a guy that’s enjoyed that much success, usually in major league free agency, you’re buying the back-side of a guy’s career, the accomplishments that they have had,” Friedman said at Snell's introductory press conference. “With Blake, one thing that’s really exciting for us is, for as much success as he’s had, we feel like there’s more in there and a lot of upside beyond what he’s done to this point, and the impact that can have on us and our quest to win a World Series this year, and as many years as we can see out.”
While Snell was poised to be the Dodgers' ace for the 2025 season, he was sidelined by shoulder inflammation and placed on the injured list April 6.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden labeled Snell as a big offseason free agent who isn't delivering.
"The Dodgers committed $182 million over five years to get Blake Snell, who after two starts went on the injured list with shoulder inflammation," Bowden writes.
There's certainly disappointment surrounding Snell's current status, but the lefty landed on the IL twice last season with the San Francisco Giants. Once Snell returned, he threw the first no-hitter of his career against the Cincinnati Reds.
While it's not ideal to have Snell sidelined, the Dodgers need the left-hander in October.
More news: Dodgers Could Add Future Hall of Famer to Rotation Sooner Rather Than Later
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.