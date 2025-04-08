Dodgers $182 Million All-Star Pitcher Shut Down From Throwing, No Timeline to Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are unfortunately without Blake Snell after he made his way to the injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation.
Per MLB.com's Dodgers insider Sonja Chen, Snell will be shut down from throwing until Monday. There is no additional medical intervention planned after an MRI showed no structural damage, but this week will consist of much rest for the two-time Cy Young award winner.
Snell revealed Monday that he had been feeling discomfort in his shoulder for quite some time now.
“I’ve been feeling it for like three weeks,” Snell said Monday. “I thought I could pitch through it when I got to Philly. Played long toss, catch, tried to throw – I just couldn’t. This sucks. I was hoping I could just get past it and pitch, and it would go away. It’s hurting, so I’ll get healthy and get back out there.
“Hopefully it’s a couple weeks and I’m back and I’m ready to go then.”
Manager Dave Roberts couldn't speak on a recovery timeline but called it a "best-case scenario" for the All-Star southpaw.
Snell was brought to Los Angeles to address the pitching injuries of last season, but with now 12 pitchers on the injured list, it's hard for fans to not have some kind of deja vu.
So far in 2025, Snell hasn't put up the kind of numbers he is accustomed to, but the news of his continued shoulder ailments seems to align with the rough starts. Through nine innings, he has allowed 10 hits and eight walks with four strikeouts.
Although there is never really a fair replacement for someone with Snell's talents, southpaw Justin Wrobleski was called up from Triple-A to start Tuesday in place of the two-time Cy Young award winner.
Additionally, right-hander Landon Knack has been given the nod to start Wednesday to close out the series against the Washington Nationals. This now moves Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Friday to kick off a series against the Chicago Cubs, and young phenom Roki Sasaki to pitch Saturday.
