Dodgers' $182 Million Pitcher Finally Gets Positive Injury Update
Finally, Blake Snell got some good news.
The left-hander, who was shut down from throwing in April, has resumed playing catch from a short distance. Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Snell threw out to 60 feet, a clear indication that he was cleared to ramp up to a return after meeting with a doctor earlier in the week.
The Dodgers have been waiting patiently for Snell, who made just two starts after landing a big contract in free agency and opening the season in the starting rotation. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation after his April 2 start against the Detroit Tigers.
Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2024 after his lone season with the San Francisco Giants. He threw his first career no-hitter with San Francisco on Aug. 2 of last year with Cincinnati.
However, the best game of Snell's career followed a series of fits and starts that saw him go 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in 23.2 innings in the first half of the 2024 season.
Snell's past success in the second half of the baseball calendar — evident in his career 2.32 ERA post-All-Star break — has the Dodgers hopeful he’ll regain his dominant form later in the year.
With their eyes set on a return to the World Series after capturing the 2024 championship, Snell’s health down the stretch will be key to his timetable for return.
Snell has won two Cy Young awards in a career that began in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's 77-58 with a 3.18 ERA in 213 career starts for the Rays, San Diego Padres, Giants and Dodgers.
Any timeline for Snell's return is too long, though the Dodgers have somehow managed to amass the best record in the National League (29-15) while using 12 different starting pitchers. Clayton Kershaw is expected to be the 13th when he starts Saturday against the Angels.
Besides Snell, the Dodgers' rotation is missing right-hander Roki Sasaki (shoulder) and Tyler Glasnow (shoulder). They also waited patiently for Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin to return from injuries. Shohei Ohtani is also making his way back from the internal brace procedure on his right elbow that prevented him from pitching in 2024.
