Dodgers' $182 Million Pitcher Gets Major Praise From Future Hall of Fame Teammate
When Blake Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in November, one of the first things on his mind was becoming teammates with Clayton Kershaw.
Snell has admired Kershaw throughout his career, and now that they’re sharing a clubhouse, Kershaw has high praise for Snell.
"As a left-handed pitcher, you always look around the league and see left-handed pitchers that you like watching," Kershaw said. "Blake's definitely my favorite in the league right now. The way he can throw a baseball is special. It's just pretty, the way it comes out of his hand."
Snell respects Kershaw so much that he requested a locker next to his when he agreed to his deal. He even has a photo of Kershaw in his locker, but the biggest compliment might just be the opportunity to learn from him.
“I can’t wait. I was telling Andrew (Friedman) I need my locker next to his,” Snell said. “He’s just done so many amazing things in his career. So for me to talk to him, pick his brain, learn from all his experience, I’m really excited. To learn from a guy like that is, I mean, you can’t ask for more.”
As Kershaw recovers from offseason foot and knee surgeries, he has been spotted in the bullpen watching Snell. The bond forming between the two, along with Snell’s growing connection with the rest of his new teammates, will only help the Dodgers in their bid to repeat as World Series champions.
"He’s in the top tier of players," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier in camp about Snell. "Certainly, star players that have the bandwidth to focus on their own job, but also have the openness and the lens to try to make other people better."
Snell understands the high expectations that come with joining the Dodgers. While he’s a two-time Cy Young winner, he knows spring training isn’t about showcasing that form just yet.
"Everyone wants to come into spring and they'll expect, 'Oh, Cy Young Blake,' but that's not realistic," Snell said. "I'm learning, I'm growing, I'm getting better."
Snell is expected to start one of the exhibition games in Tokyo before likely taking the ball for domestic Opening Day on March 27.
