Dodgers' $182 Million Star Under Immense Pressure, Says Insider
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell as one of MLB's stars under the most pressure to perform for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Snell came to the Dodgers in the offseason, inking a five-year, $182 million contract. He made just two starts before landing on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, and was moved to the 60-day injured list a month and a half later.
"While the Dodgers hope to repeat, it's not exactly like heads are going to roll at Chavez Ravine if they don't win their second consecutive World Series," wrote Kelly.
"Blake Snell, though, joined the team in the offseason on a five-year, $182 million deal, so he doesn't have a World Series win. So the two-time Cy Young Award winner is someone you could point to as having pressure on him relative to most of his teammates.
"...Both because of his contract and that the Dodgers always seem to have health questions with their starting rotation, Snell has pressure to pitch well the rest of the year. Snell would also probably like to have his legacy include something more positive than his being pulled early in Game 6."
Snell made the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 and pitched twice, but the Rays couldn't keep up with the Dodgers, who clinched the championship in a game which Snell started. Snell gave up one run in Game 6, and came out of the game after 5.1 innings. He also pitched in Game 2, though the Rays won that game, 6-4.
Despite spending four months on the injured list, the left-hander has looked sharp since making his return. He had a 2.54 ERA in his first full month pitching for LA, and after shipping five runs to Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, he has thrown 13 scoreless innings over his last two starts.
The Dodgers' starting pitching as a whole has been nearly unstoppable for the last couple of weeks, and if they continue to perform int October, they have a real chance of bringing Snell his first World Series championship. The $182 million man will surely have a big say in it, though.
