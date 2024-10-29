Dodgers 2024 Infielder Cut by Struggling NL Team
The Cincinnati Reds designated former Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Amed Rosario and Brandon Leibrandt for assignment to clear space for the return of Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Matt McLain from the 60-day injured list, as reported by Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Both Encarnacion-Strand and McLain are on rehab assignments in the Arizona Fall League and needed to reclaim their roster spots as their rehab periods came to an end.
Out of the two players designated, Rosario was expected to be removed from the roster soon anyway.
Rosario made a brief second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays just before the trade deadline.
He played in five of the nine games he was active for, showcasing his versatility on the field. But his path to playing time was blocked by multiple players once they became healthy.
“You’re cutting ties with a really good ballplayer that’s versatile. But just the guys we have coming back, it shows the talent in the room now and coming. I really like Amed a lot. It’s a tough decision, it really is.” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters at the time. “With our lineup construction, I just didn’t see a lot of runway for him, when we have guys coming back."
Rosario started twice at second base and once at shortstop, contributing to a lineup that had been hit hard by injuries. In his 11 at-bats, he recorded three hits, including a double, a walk, a stolen base, two runs batted in, and one run scored.
While his time with the Dodgers was short, the team saw the value he could bring as a super-utility player. The Dodgers had already made waves earlier that day by acquiring Tommy Edman and reliever Michael Kopech in a three-team trade that involved the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.
Rosario, who is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, was traded for 27-year-old minor league pitcher Michael Flynn. The Dodgers designated left-hander Ryan Yarbrough for assignment to make room for Rosario on the 40-man roster, showing their commitment to adding depth in the wake of injuries to key players.
Rosario’s ability to play multiple positions allows the Dodgers to maintain flexibility in their lineup. While he didn’t have an extensive track record with the team, every bit of production counts, particularly in tight games where roster depth can be the difference between winning and losing.
As he navigates his impending free agency, he’s demonstrated that he can be an asset on a contending team. The Dodgers' investment in Rosario could pay dividends as they aim for postseason success, and his contributions, no matter how short, reflect the kind of resilience that defines their current roster.