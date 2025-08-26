Dodgers’ 2025 Draft Pick Making More Than $1 Million Playing Football: Report
Sam Horn was a name in football circles before he entered the consciousness of Dodgers fans.
The 22-year-old with a 98-mph fastball made five starts as a pitcher for the University of Missouri during the 2025 college baseball season. He performed well enough to earn a 17th-round selection by the Dodgers in the amateur draft in July.
More news: Former Dodger, a 9-Time All-Star, Signs With American League Contender
The Dodgers gave Horn almost half a million — $497,500, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis — to begin his pro baseball career at some point.
Why not now? Football, of course.
Horn had already appeared in four games at quarterback for the Missouri football team before he embarked on his 2025 baseball season.
The last time he took a snap — or threw a pitch — before this year was in 2023, the result of Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow and the ensuing rehab. Now, Horn is looking to do on the gridiron what he did with the Tigers' baseball team: improve his draft stock in his first season since the surgery.
Horn is competing for Missouri's starting quarterback job with Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. The Dodgers knew this was a possible outcome when they drafted him, but were willing to bet a few bucks on his future as a pitcher (while hoping he avoids a major injury in football).
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Performance Will Dictate Playing Time as September Looms
Missouri is betting even bigger. According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, "the Tigers will pay him in the low seven figures for the coming season, according to multiple people familiar with his latest deal.”
The ability for college athletes to earn money off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has opened up a new world of possibilities for dual-sport athletes like Horn.
Although signing with the Dodgers makes him ineligible to pitch for Missouri's baseball team, Horn has more than enough income from both sports to play football in the fall, then shift his focus to baseball when the Tigers' season is over.
There was more risk inherent for the Dodgers in drafting and signing Horn than the typical college pitcher. Even before factoring in his range of possible outcomes in baseball, they had to factor in the possible outcomes for Horn as a quarterback — from the high risk of injury to his chances of playing in the NFL.
For now, Horn isn't even the QB1 on his college team's depth chart. Still, the 2025 season could prove to be the most-watched season of Missouri football within the Dodgers' front office.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.