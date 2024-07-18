Dodgers' 2025 Schedule Revealed, Beginning With Two Tokyo Games
The 2025 regular season will be the second straight in which the Dodgers start the year in Asia.
After playing against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series this year on March 20-21, going 1-1 in that series, the Dodgers will open next year in Japan at the Tokyo Dome.
The series will mark the sixth time MLB has started a season in Tokyo. The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics were the last to do it, beginning the 2019 season — Ichiro's last in the majors — in Tokyo.
There had been talks of the Dodgers opening their season next year in Tokyo, but those discussions seemed to get sidelined when there were reports in June that the Dodgers might not be interested in starting their season across the globe for a second straight year.
Instead, the Dodgers will head back to Asia next March. They will become the first franchise in MLB history to begin back-to-back seasons overseas.
This series should hold extra significance for both the Dodgers and Cubs, who each have multiple players that starred in Nippon Professional Baseball, the highest level of baseball in Japan, before coming over to play MLB.
Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Shota Imanaga each were NPB All-Stars before coming to the United States to play in MLB.