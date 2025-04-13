Dodgers' $325 Million Ace Wants to Accomplish Something No Japanese Player Has Done Before
The Los Angeles Dodgers have three of the greatest players to ever come out of Japan in Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki.
This offseason, it was Sasaki who largely dominated the headlines since there was much anticipation about where the Japanese phenom would sign.
By the start of the regular season, the hype surrounded Ohtani as the Dodgers traveled to Japan for their Opening Day series against the Chicago Cubs. The international trip was focused on the craze surrounding Ohtani's popularity in his return to Japan.
"Ohtani is like Justin Bieber times ten over there, so it's probably gonna be insane," Glasnow said.
Yamamoto made history in his first start of the 2025 season as the right-hander and Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga got the nod, which marked the first all-Japanese starting pitching matchup on Opening Day in MLB history.
The 26-year-old did not disappoint in his first start of the season, allowing just one run and three hits over five innings. Yamamoto reached 98 mph velocity in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, and perhaps more importantly showed poise.
“I think that last year to this year, the confidence, the conviction that he has in throwing the fastball in the strike zone is much, much more convicted.” Roberts said after Yamamoto's first start of the 2025 season. “And so you saw that tonight. And so if he can do that, obviously (with) health, I see no reason why he won’t be in the Cy Young conversation this season.”
Four starts into the season, Yamamoto has continued to impress. Friday night's start against the Cubs was just the latest example of the right-hander's talent in Year 2.
Yamamoto pitched six scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.23 across 22 innings. Each start he's made so far has lasted at least five innings.
As for whether Yamamoto has his sights set on winning a Cy Young? The right-hander answered following the Dodgers' 3-0 victory Friday.
“I’ve heard no Japanese pitcher has won it yet, so I’m awfully interested in it,” Yamamoto said to Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times. “I think that concentrating on each and every game and performing at my best is what will lead to a wonderful award like that, so I’d like to do my best every day.”
